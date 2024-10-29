A multi-year partnership has been announced with the Houston Astros and Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s premium wine and spirits brand Sire Spirits, LLC as well as his charity, The G-Unity Foundation. This partnership, which was announced by the Astros, will be the first between Sire Spirits and a major League Baseball franchise.

The partnership will feature Fif’s Branson Cognac and his Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brand during the regular season including recognizing Branson as the “Official Cognac of the Houston Astros”, Le Chemin du Roi, which means “the King’s Path”, will be recognized as the “Official Premium Champagne of the Houston Astros” and the Club Level Bar at Minute Maid Park will be rebranded in 2025 as the “Sire Spirits Bar”. There will also be rotational home plate signage as well as product samplings and and specialty craft cocktails throughout Minute Maid Park.

“The Astros are proud to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans visiting Minute Maid Park,” said Jeff Stewart, Astros Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “Both organizations share a common goal of giving back to our community, so teaming up with Curtis’ spirit company and charity to invest in the City of Houston just made sense. We are excited for this partnership, and I look forward to visiting the rebranded Club Level Bar next season.”

Also, 50’s G-Unity Foundation will be working with the Astros Foundation, including a a Leadership Series Program that will focus on character development, communication skills and risk analysis. Also, the G-Unity Foundation will receive a portion of the proceeds from two of the Astros’ Foundations; Share 2 Care 50/50 raffles wich will be sold during Astros home games.

“I am especially proud and excited about our first Major League Baseball deal with The Astros,” Jackson said. “We share the same philosophy of conscious capitalism. I look forward to providing the opportunity for at-risk teens to experience the excitement of attending a baseball game in a luxury suite setting at Minute Maid Park.”