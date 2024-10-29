After Ice Cube took the field at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and performed his classic hit “Today Was A Good Day” before Los Angeles’ Game 2 win, who else would’ve been better to return the favor in the Bronx other than the BX’s heavy hitter Fat Joe? According to Yankees fans, it could’ve been anybody else, especially after the matching 4-2 loss against L.A..

Even though Joey Crack pulled out some of his biggest bops of the new millennium, including “Lean Back”, “All The Way Up” and of course, the Empire State anthem “New York”, the overall consensus of Yanks fans felt that Joe’s performance didn’t just miss the mark in exciting the Yankee Stadium crowd, but brought down the morale on 161 Street and River Avenue.

Were the fans right? Well, the Yankees could not score a run until the last out in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run HR from Alex Verdugo in the team’s valiant, but losing effort. The Bronx Bombers still have a chance to turn the series around tonight in Game 4, but fighting against a 0-3 deficit against Ohtani and the Dodgers might not end with a “Good Day” for the Yankees.

Advertisement