After a crushing 4-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series in Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers face a sweep, with Dodgers pitching not allowing any runs until the ninth inning against Judge, Soto and the Yankees.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees did manage to get on the scoreboard with a two-out, two-run home run from Alex Verdugo.

The Dodgers jumped on the Yankees in the top of the first inning with a two-run shot from Freddie Freeman, giving L.A. a 2-0 lead, which only increased in the fourth inning. He’s just 1 of 3 players to hit home runs in the first three games of any World Series in history.

The Dodgers made sure to keep the Yanks off the board when Mookie Betts robbed Jazz Chisholm Jr. of a base hit with a sliding grab in center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Teoscar Hernandez, on the very next play, threw out Giancarlo Stanton at home plate following a single from Anthony Volpe for the last out of the inning to keep the guys in pinstripes from scoring until the very last out of the game.

The Dodgers kept the Yankees off the board with their stellar performance on the mound led by Walker Buehler, who took the W in five innings, with five strikeouts and only allowing two hits and two walks.

The boys from the Bronx have a real battle on their hands to keep their World Series hopes alive in Game 4, which will be played in Yankee Stadium tomorrow.