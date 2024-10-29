Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

T-Pain Surprises Austin Homeowners with Backyard Concert

October 29, 2024
Shawn Grant
Is T-Pain making house calls for a concert? This became a reality for Austin, TX, couple Lex and Hannah earlier this month. After Zillow helped the couple find their dream home, UPROXX collaborated to throw a unique housewarming party, transforming the couple’s backyard into a pop-up dance floor featuring a live performance from the Rappa Ternt Sanga.


The intimate concert turned their yard into the neighborhood’s top spot for a night, bringing music and energy to their new home. Catch the official live videos of this unforgettable surprise below.

