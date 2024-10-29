VP Kamala Harris Tells Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay Podcast: “Donald Trump Has Not Earned the Right to Be President”

In a candid conversation with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Vice President Kamala Harris laid out her views on America’s future, strongly criticizing former President Donald Trump’s leadership and record.

Addressing what she sees as Trump’s failure to serve all Americans, Harris stated, “He has not earned the right to be president of the United States… To be president means to try and find common ground, to build consensus, to lift up the American people.” She questioned Trump’s dedication to addressing the needs of Americans, contrasting it with the qualities she believes leadership requires: empathy, consensus-building, and problem-solving.

Harris and Sharpe discussed the administration’s commitment to protecting essential programs like Social Security, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act, and Harris criticized Trump’s policies affecting Black Americans and his tendency to focus on “his grievances.”

On a lighter note, Harris also shared her taste in music and her morning routine, adding a personal touch to the wide-ranging interview. Harris’ comments on Trump underscored her belief in a leader who prioritizes unity and empathy, qualities she suggests Trump lacks.