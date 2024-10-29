After days of speculation and negotiations, Quamarvious Nichols, 29, accepted a plea deal in the high-profile YSL RICO trial in Fulton County. On Tuesday, the court confirmed that Nichols pled guilty to a single RICO (racketeering) charge, resulting in a 20-year sentence, with 7 years to be served in prison and the remaining 13 years on probation. All other charges against him, including a murder charge related to the 2022 death of Shymel Drinks, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Initially, Nichols faced multiple counts, including conspiracy to violate RICO, murder, involvement in criminal street gang activity, and firearm possession by a convicted felon. In a heartfelt appeal during the sentencing, defense attorney Bruce Harvey urged the court to consider Nichols’ difficult background, his responsibilities as a husband and father of three, and his potential for rehabilitation. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker acknowledged Nichols’ challenging upbringing and described the sentence as a “birthday gift” since he will soon turn 30. Nichols, who has already served 31 months, was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing.

Earlier that day, Judge Whitaker reprimanded two bloggers for recording in the courtroom during prohibited times, ordering them to remain in the designated media room for the remainder of the proceedings.

The trial presses on with other defendants, including Deamonte Kendrick, represented by defense attorney Doug Weinstein. Weinstein requested Kendrick be present to observe Nichols’ plea deal and shared his commitment to proving Kendrick’s innocence, stating on social media that his client was “wrongly accused” and vowing to continue the legal fight.