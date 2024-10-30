Today, Adidas Basketball reveals fresh colorways for the Jabbar OG Collection, a tribute to NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s iconic style. Known for its influential presence in streetwear and sneaker culture, UNDFTD will lead the storytelling for this launch, connecting basketball’s legacy with modern fashion.
The Jabbar OG Collection’s new designs retain the original aesthetic, showcasing details that celebrate Jabbar’s career and influence:
- Smooth Leather Tongue and Upper: Premium leather creates a sleek look that’s both classic and contemporary.
- Suede Toe Cap: The suede toe adds texture and a refined contrast, ensuring a distinct, durable finish.
- Gold Foil Logos: Gold logos on the tongue and heel add a sophisticated touch, paying homage to Jabbar’s storied career.
- Soft Leather Collar and Lining: Enhanced comfort through soft leather elevates each step.
- Cream White Midsole: A vintage-inspired cream midsole offers a balanced, modern-retro appeal.
- Eyestay Treatment: An eyestay treatment lends a vintage effect, echoing classic Adidas designs.
- Tumbled Leather 3-Stripes: Signature Adidas 3-Stripes add texture and distinction in tumbled leather.
The Jabbar OG Hi will retail for $110, with the Lo at $100. Both styles will be available exclusively at UNDFTD on November 6, with a global release on November 15. For more details, visit adidas.com/basketball.
Advertisement