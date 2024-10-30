Diddy I’ll Be Missing You Bad Boys For Life I Need A Girl & More 2023 VMAs 0 12 screenshot

In another shocking development, Sean “Diddy” Combs, CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment, faces serious allegations stemming from claims by his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and a former PR agent. Cassie alleges that she was coerced into attending parties organized by Combs, known as “Freak Offs,” where guests were reportedly subjected to strict, exploitative entry criteria and potentially disturbing expectations. The allegations now also encompass charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution, with further details surfacing around the parties’ protocols and atmospheres.

The controversy escalated after a former event planner disclosed details to Page Six, claiming that female guests at these exclusive gatherings were evaluated on their appearance before entry. According to the source, women were allegedly required to weigh in at the door, with a maximum weight limit of 140 pounds enforced. “The girls had to be young and hot,” the former planner claimed, adding that she always kept a scale nearby to check compliance.

The stringent requirements allegedly went beyond weight, with the planner outlining additional appearance-based standards. “No flab, no cellulite, and minimal piercings or tattoos,” were required, as well as long hair and a dress code emphasizing short, revealing dresses paired with high stilettos. According to the source, these guidelines were non-negotiable. “No pants, no jeans, no flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short,” she noted.

Advertisement

The PR agent admitted that she refrained from asking about the women’s ages, attributing this to a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, and explained her assumption that the lack of age checks was solely due to concerns over legal drinking ages. “At the time, I was really young myself, and I honestly thought we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws,” she shared.

The event planner claims she did not stay for the alleged “Freak Offs,” nor was she initially aware of any expectations for sexual activity involving the women. Yet, these statements—alongside the initial claims made by Cassie—have cast a renewed spotlight on Combs and raised questions about past conduct at these gatherings.

As the investigation unfolds, more information may emerge regarding the alleged conditions and expectations surrounding these events. So far, Combs has not publicly addressed the specifics of these latest allegations. However, given the gravity of the accusations and the attention from former associates and media sources, this case is expected to be closely followed.