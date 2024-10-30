A white so called influencer is facing backlash and investigation after dressing in disgusting blackface as what they thought was some lame Diddy costume, sparking widespread outrage online.

Get this, in a weird TikTok video posted on Sunday, October 27, an account called “Allegra’s Diary” shared various Halloween costumes from a recent party. One clip in particular showed a white man in blackface, dressed in a black suit jacket, white trousers, a red bowtie, and worn Adidas Sambas, with a woman dressed as a Johnson & Johnson baby oil bottle by his side.

As anticipated, the video quickly drew harsh criticism, with many viewers accusing the pair of racial insensitivity. One commenter remarked, “The fit is nowhere near how Diddy dresses so he really just wanted to get the Blackface off.” Another Twitter user observed, “I’m stuck on the fact that the Blackface is the only part of this costume that has anything at all to do with Diddy. This is a man who went to the Dee Reynolds School of Cross-Racial Impressions.” Another added, “That ain’t even Diddy, bro, that’s literally just textbook 1930s Blackface.”

Advertisement

Racism is apparently live and well in the spooky season, per usual.

Though the corny post was soon deleted from TikTok, the controversy prompted an investigation after social media users claimed the pair had ties to several California universities, including UCLA and San Diego State University (SDSU). According to The Independent, SDSU has since launched a formal inquiry. In a statement, the university clarified that none of the individuals in the video were confirmed SDSU students, saying, “We appreciate those who have come forward to share information about images circulating online. The use of Blackface and any actions making light of sexual assault are deeply offensive and have no place in our community. The individuals photographed are not confirmed SDSU students, and our team is working to confirm information, including the location and identities of those involved.”

Listen, somebody needs to find these clowns. And that’s what they should have worn, clown outfits.