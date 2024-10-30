Ari Lennox isn’t happy. The songstress recently voiced her frustrations with Dreamville and Interscope Records, alleging that both labels have been “dismissive” and “uncommitted” to her career.

On the gram, she accused them of manipulation and neglect, saying, “I’m so tired of people acting like they’re sorry for me… What I don’t appreciate is being signed, lied to, and manipulated.” Lennox expressed that her labels have not adequately supported her music, particularly her latest single “Smoke,” released on October 18, which she claimed was promoted without her consent and without proper marketing support. Yikes.

Get this, and indie artists can relate, she shared that she even resorted to paying for her own Google Ads, frustrated with the lack of promotional effort on the labels’ part. “I just want to be released,” she said, stating she’s “done being nice” after a series of letdowns.

As you know Lennox is Dreamville’s first female artist, Lennox’s position is unique, but her dissatisfaction hints at a disconnect between her creative vision and the label’s direction. Her latest album, age/sex/location, showcased her vulnerability and artistry but only reached No. 69 on the Billboard 200.

This public lashing out of her labels highlights the tension artists often face in the music industry over creative control and marketing.

Neither Dreamville or Interscope have issued a response.