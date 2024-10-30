In the barrage of abuse claims being filed against Diddy, a federal judge has ruled that a woman who accused Sean Combs of rape two decades ago must reveal her identity if she wishes to proceed with her lawsuit.

Get this, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan determined that “the balance of interests at stake weighs strongly” against allowing the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, to continue using a pseudonym in her civil case against Combs.

This potentially precedent setting decision may impact other civil suits filed or potentially filed against Combs, 54, who also faces criminal charges for sex trafficking in Manhattan federal court. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and denies any wrongdoing in the civil cases.

Currently just named Doe, a Tennessee resident, alleges that Combs raped and threatened her life at a Manhattan hotel in 2004 when she was 19. Judge Vyskocil noted that “this is the kind of case that further[s] the public’s interest in enforcing legal and social norms.”

Tony Buzbee, Doe’s attorney who also represents numerous other alleged victims anonymously suing Combs, who even launched a 1-800 hotline, did not respond to requests for comment. Combs’ representatives also declined to comment.

When it comes to the ongoing criminal case, Combs’ lawyers have requested that federal prosecutors identify alleged victims, arguing that it would aid in preparing for the trial set for May 5, 2025, and help address other accusers’ claims. Combs’ attorneys contend he should not be left to “play a guessing game” amid what they describe as an “onslaught of baseless allegations… designed to exact a payoff.”