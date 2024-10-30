The Los Angeles Lakers, who are off to their best start in years at 3-1, are adding another dramatic layer to their season. The LeBron James and Bronny playing together saga is expected go down again in Cleveland on Wednesday (Oct. 30) night.

If you were under a proverbial rock, Bronny briefly joined his father on the hardwood during the Lakers’ opening game against Minnesota, logging just over two minutes in their 110-103 win. Following this road trip, Bronny is expected to join the Lakers’ G League team. Expect to see Bronny as a two way player throughout the season as he develops his game.

Here’s how LeBron reflected on playing alongside his son, “It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for eleven years.”

The Cleveland game is set to be a symbolic moment, especially given the James family’s deep roots in Ohio, where LeBron spent 11 seasons with the Cavaliers and led them to their only NBA championship in 2016.

Listen for all the naysayers about the Bronny experiment, ya’ll need to enjoy these moments. We’ll probably never see anything like this again so it is what it is.