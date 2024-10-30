Grammy-winning music producer Metro Boomin is facing serious allegations in a new lawsuit filed by Vanessa LeMaistre, who claims the producer assaulted her in 2016 during a period of personal distress following the death of her infant son. According to the lawsuit, LeMaistre says she trusted Metro Boomin, real name Leland Tyler Wayne, prior to the incident. The two allegedly connected during a trip to Las Vegas in the spring of 2016, and he later invited her to visit his studio in Los Angeles.

LeMaistre alleges that during a September visit to his studio, she witnessed Metro Boomin using codeine, reportedly ignoring warnings from his friends. She recalls taking half a Xanax and a shot of alcohol, trying to alleviate the ongoing grief over her son’s passing. She claims she blacked out shortly afterward, later awakening to find herself in a bed with Metro on top of her, allegedly assaulting her.

LeMaistre asserts she briefly blacked out again, only to regain consciousness in a Beverly Hills hotel room where Metro informed her it was time to leave. She states she has no recollection of how she was transported to the hotel. The lawsuit further claims that LeMaistre discovered she was pregnant soon after the incident, asserting that Metro Boomin was the father. She ultimately terminated the pregnancy in November 2016.

Advertisement

In a striking point of the complaint, LeMaistre believes her trauma was later referenced in Metro Boomin’s 2017 track “Rap Saved Me,” featuring 21 Savage, Offset, and Quavo. The song contains the lyrics, “She took a Xanny / Then she fainted / I’m from the gutter … ain’t no changing,” which LeMaistre alleges is a reference to the incident.

In her lawsuit, LeMaistre is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged emotional pain and anguish she has endured.