One week into his third NBA season, 21-year-old Paolo Banchero is already showcasing remarkable growth, hinting at a new level of play. On Monday, Banchero made franchise history with a career-high 50 points in the Orlando Magic’s thrilling 119-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He scored 37 points in the first half alone and tied the Magic record for most points in a half, matching Tracy McGrady’s 2003 feat.

Banchero finished the night with an impressive 16-of-26 shooting, adding 13 rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks. His stellar first-half performance also placed him in elite company, becoming just the third player since 1997-98 to tally at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a half, joining James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

“That was a magical 1st half for sure … felt like I was in an open gym back at home just working on my game.”

Entering the fourth quarter with 40 points, Banchero capped off his record night with free throws, hitting his 50th point with 10.3 seconds left. This performance makes him the youngest Magic player to score 50, surpassing Shaquille O’Neal’s previous record.

In the win, Banchero joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players since 1973-74 to post 50+ points, 13+ rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks in a single game.