Questlove Visits the Iconic Purple Rain House in Minneapolis

Christian Germoso Photography

Grammy-winning musician Questlove recently visited the legendary Purple Rain House in Minneapolis, fulfilling a 40-year admiration for Prince’s iconic 1984 film. The newly restored home, which pays tribute to “The Kid’s” world, offered Questlove an immersive experience celebrating Prince’s enduring legacy.

Questlove explored the entire house during his visit, spending time in the Muse Lounge and taking in the exclusive decor and memorabilia that reflect Prince’s unique style. True to form, he hopped on the drums and shredded the guitar, embracing the essence of Purple Rain’s musical spirit. Adding to the fun, Questlove tried on 80s-inspired outfits and got a close look at Prince’s famed tour ensembles from the movie, which are displayed in “The Kid’s” closet.

The experience brought Questlove full circle, allowing him to celebrate his lifelong admiration for Prince and Purple Rain in the heart of its reimagined home.

