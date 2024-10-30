Snoop Dogg Says ‘Missionary’ Album with Dr. Dre to Come in December

Snoop Dogg posed in front of Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope logos to inform fans: Missionary will arrive in December. “Missionary. December,” The Doggfather wrote.

According to Dr. Dre, the last update on the album is being mixed. However, he also said a November release date.

“I wanted 14 songs, Snoop wants 16, so we have that thing happening [bumps his fists together],” Dre told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m on song number 11 as far as the mixes go. I have to be done and delivered by September 1st to have a November release.”

Advertisement

Dr. Dre revealed the album has music icon Sting as a feature before saying, “I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest.”

Last year, speaking on the project with From The Desk of Lo is The D.O.C., who revealed he would travel to L.A. to help finish the project and what fans would expect.

The D.O.C. reveals that his collaboration with, Snoop and Dre is long overdue, and they are focused on creating a great product. The album so far is a family reunion. “It sounds like what Snoop’s next record would’ve been like on Death Row, that’s what it sounds like.”

You can hear it from The D.O.C. below.