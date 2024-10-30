Gatorade has announced the signing of Cooper Flagg, the 2024 Gatorade Best Male Player of the Year, to its elite athlete roster as he prepares for his debut season at Duke University. This partnership makes Flagg the first men’s NCAA basketball player to join Gatorade under its NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) initiative, joining an impressive lineup of college athletes like Paige Bueckers, Juju Watkins, and Shedeur Sanders.

“This has been a big year for me on and off the court, and Gatorade has been there the whole way,” Flagg said. “From being named the Gatorade Best Male Player of the Year to now officially joining the team, it’s been surreal to have my name mentioned with some of the biggest names in basketball. The Gatorade roster is iconic, and I’m excited to work with them as I take this next step.”

Jeff Kearney, Global Head of Sports Marketing at Gatorade added, “Cooper is an incredible talent who quickly emerged as one of the best young athletes in the nation, and we know he has a bright future ahead of him. At Gatorade, we work with the best of the best, so we’re proud to welcome Cooper to the family and are excited to be fueling him as his collegiate career begins.”

Flagg, already distinguished as Gatorade’s National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, was awarded Best Male Player of the Year at the 2024 ESPYs, cementing his status as an exceptional high school athlete. He follows in the footsteps of previous Gatorade National Basketball Players of the Year who became long-term Gatorade ambassadors, such as Candace Parker, Jayson Tatum, Caitlin Clark, Karl Anthony Towns, and Paige Bueckers.

As part of his role with Gatorade, Flagg will engage with younger athletes and feature in upcoming marketing campaigns, expanding the brand’s connection to the next generation of talent.