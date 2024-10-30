feature featured source sports Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Yankees Prevent World Series Sweep As They Clobber The Dodgers 11-4 In Game 4

October 30, 2024
Sha Be Allah
Screenshot 2024 10 30 at 9.26.41 AM

In what many thought would be the last game of the World Series, the New York Yankees fought hard to keep their chances alive for a 28th World Series win after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Yankee Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers still lead the series 3-1, but the Yankees can shorten the deficit again tonight in the Bronx.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Postseason Dodger favorite Freddie Freeman kicked off the lead for L.A. with a two-run home run in the first inning, making him the first player in Major League Baseball history to homer in six consecutive World Series games; Freeman has hit an HR in every game of the 2024 World Series, including a grand slam in Game 1.

The Yankees quickly answered back with a grand slam from Anthony Volpe at the bottom of the third inning, boosting the Yanks to lead the 5-2 and never to fall behind again. L.A.’s Will Smith hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth, only to be matched with a solo shot to right field by Austin Wells in the bottom of the sixth, boosting the Yankees lead to 6-4.

Advertisement

The lead opened up in the bottom of the eighth when Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer, 10-4, with the Dodgers unable to come back from such a substantial Yankees lead.

Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes took the win after pitching just one inning, but a critical one, not allowing any hits and King two dodgers in one frame.

The Yankees still have a chance for a comeback on their home field tonight with Game 5 in Yankee Stadium.