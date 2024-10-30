In what many thought would be the last game of the World Series, the New York Yankees fought hard to keep their chances alive for a 28th World Series win after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Yankee Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers still lead the series 3-1, but the Yankees can shorten the deficit again tonight in the Bronx.

Postseason Dodger favorite Freddie Freeman kicked off the lead for L.A. with a two-run home run in the first inning, making him the first player in Major League Baseball history to homer in six consecutive World Series games; Freeman has hit an HR in every game of the 2024 World Series, including a grand slam in Game 1.

The Yankees quickly answered back with a grand slam from Anthony Volpe at the bottom of the third inning, boosting the Yanks to lead the 5-2 and never to fall behind again. L.A.’s Will Smith hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth, only to be matched with a solo shot to right field by Austin Wells in the bottom of the sixth, boosting the Yankees lead to 6-4.

The lead opened up in the bottom of the eighth when Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer, 10-4, with the Dodgers unable to come back from such a substantial Yankees lead.

Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes took the win after pitching just one inning, but a critical one, not allowing any hits and King two dodgers in one frame.

The Yankees still have a chance for a comeback on their home field tonight with Game 5 in Yankee Stadium.