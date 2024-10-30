Usher Adds Two Brooklyn Shows to ‘Past, Present, Future’ Global Tour Due to High Demand

Due to overwhelming fan demand, Usher has announced two additional performances in Brooklyn, NY as part of his acclaimed USHER: Past, Present, Future global tour. The newly added shows will take place on Thursday, December 5, and Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Barclays Center, giving fans another chance to experience Usher’s dynamic production.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour has seen tremendous success, with over 900,000 tickets sold across 82 shows worldwide. The tour continues tonight in Chicago at the United Center, with upcoming stops in major cities including Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, London, Paris, and Berlin. The tour will conclude with 10 nights at London’s O2 Arena, wrapping up on May 7, 2025.

Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales on Wednesday, October 30. The general onsale begins Friday, November 1, at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com.

Presale: Citi cardholders can access presale tickets starting Wednesday, October 30 at 10 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Full details are available at citientertainment.com.

VIP Packages: Exclusive VIP packages offer fans an enhanced experience, including options like premium seating, a Meet & Greet with Usher, a VIP Lounge, and more. Details can be found at vipnation.com.