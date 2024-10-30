Here we go … Looks like its on sight. Okay, Wack 100 recently issued a kind of thorough warning to Diddy’s kids after that whole alleged attempt to run up on Ray J.

Wack’s reaction went down on Tuesday night, October 29, where Wack, whose real name is Cash Jones, went live online to discuss the altercation that took place at a Halloween party in Los Angeles. During the stream, Wack connected with Ray J, who explained that he was “rushed” by a group of eight individuals, including Justin and Christian Combs, along with their brother Quincy.

As earlier reported, guess who played peacemaker … Chris Brown, who intervened, and helped defuse the situation. When it was a wrap, everyone went their separate ways.

Seems like Ray J wasn’t stressing it. During the convo, Ray J told Wack to “leave them young guys alone” and asked him not to post about the incident online, but Wack resisted.

Here’s where it goes deeper. Wack then inquired if Ray J felt comfortable with Wack revealing certain information about Diddy and his family. Sheesh. Ray J responded, “Nah, they’re too young; that’s why I moved away from it and tried to talk some sense into what happened.”

Here’s where on sight comes into play … After ending the call with Ray J, Wack addressed Diddy’s sons directly, issuing a firm warning. “It’s on,” Wack stated ominously. “That’s what it’s gon’ be. If we run into you, act like it’s 1995.”

ICYMI, the situation reportedly stems from Ray J’s recent critical statements about Diddy. Earlier in the month, Ray J launched his new program, The Reality Show News, where he voiced his frustration with industry figures, including Diddy, whom he described as a former friend. Ray J expressed disappointment in Combs and vowed to expose other influential figures who he believes are taking advantage of their power.

“Diddy was my friend,” Ray J remarked about their personal connection. “What do you do when you see all this stuff people are saying? Do you believe it? Everyone is innocent until proven guilty… but do you forgive someone for violating others? People are being robbed of more than just money; they’re being robbed of their dignity, their spirituality, and their humanity in ways that can’t be explained.”

Looks like Ray J is over it tbh. He continued his take on the industry, saying, “I’m exhausted with the people in this industry that have power and are abusing it. I could say a lot of names… I won’t today, but I will soon.”