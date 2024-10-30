Winnie Harlow Shines in ISA GRUTMAN Jewelry at 2024 CFDA Awards

Iconic model Winnie Harlow turned heads at the 2024 CFDA Awards, gracing the event in a breathtaking baby blue ball gown by Kate Barton and exquisite jewelry by ISA GRUTMAN. Harlow’s ensemble featured ISA GRUTMAN’s Pear Diamond Necklace, valued at $136,000, layered with a custom Pear Yellow Diamond Tennis Necklace. Her curated ear stack dazzled with Yellow Diamond Drop Earrings, Large Round Diamond Studs, and an Oval Diamond Ear Cuff, embodying pure elegance.

ISA GRUTMAN Jewelry, the luxury line by model and influencer Isabela Rangel Grutman, is known for its celebrity-favorite pieces. Grutman also attended the event in a Nicole and Felicia Couture gown, accessorized with her own jewelry collection featuring custom emerald designs, adding her signature sophistication to the star-studded affair.