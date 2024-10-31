Artist Spotlight: ‘Earthlings’ – A Unique Fusion of Hip-Hop and Futurism

In an era where technology and human creativity intersect and sometimes collide, hip-hop artist Madd Matt delivers a visionary project that dives deep into this theme. His latest album, Earthlings, brings a fresh, thought-provoking narrative about the struggle for creative autonomy, tackling how Artificial Intelligence may impact artistic originality. Collaborating with hip-hop giants like MC Eiht, Bizarre of D12, and Kutt Calhoun, the album combines gritty storytelling with masterful lyricism to explore the resilience of human expression against the encroachment of AI.

The Inspiration Behind Earthlings

The inspiration behind Earthlings stems from a pressing question: Can machines replicate true human creativity, or does the soul of artistry belong only to humanity? With his brother Jon on beat-making duties, Madd Matt carefully crafts each track to explore this creative clash. Jon’s beats set the perfect backdrop, intertwining modern sounds with raw hip-hop elements that contrast with themes of artificiality. Together, the duo builds a sound that doesn’t just stand out but creates a unique lane that’s all their own.

For Madd Matt, creating music is a familial bond. He and his brother Jon have built a rhythm where Jon’s beats flow seamlessly into his lyrics, and their connection elevates their creative synergy. As Jon composes the beats, Madd Matt writes, adapting his words in real time. This synchronized process not only enhances their unique sound but also ensures that each track on Earthlings carries an undeniable authenticity that’s rarely seen in today’s hip-hop scene.

Influences and Early Inspirations

The foundation of Madd Matt’s music traces back to iconic artists who shaped his artistry from a young age. Influences like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Tech N9ne, and Eminem set the blueprint for his flow and cadence. These legends taught him to play with rhythm and intricate wordplay, a skill set that echoes throughout Earthlings. “Growing up listening to those artists inspired me to experiment with different flows and develop my own voice,” he shares. This blend of homage and originality has created a distinct style that is both nostalgic and progressive.

Challenges and Overcoming Them

Breaking through in an oversaturated industry has been a significant challenge for Madd Matt. With countless artists vying for attention, carving out a space with a unique sound became a mission. Yet, sticking with Jon as his dedicated producer has been the key to overcoming this hurdle. Together, they’ve refined a sound that captures their individuality, standing out amidst mainstream trends.

When asked about memorable moments, Madd Matt recalls performing in unconventional venues, places where the energy is raw, and the connection with fans feels genuine. “Playing live shows in weird places has given me some of my best memories,” he says, hinting at the charm of making music in environments that break the norm. But beyond the stage, the creative process itself, the late-night sessions, and the shared musical discoveries with Jon all fuel his passion for the craft.

Staying Motivated: Finding Inspiration in Everyday Tasks

Creating music often demands unconventional sources of motivation. For Madd Matt, it’s in the simplicity of daily life, even in mundane tasks like cleaning and vacuuming. “There’s something about clearing a space that clears my mind too,” he explains, demonstrating how the ordinary can spark extraordinary ideas.

The Message: Breaking Free from Mainstream Brainwashing

Through his music, Madd Matt encourages listeners to challenge conventional thinking and escape the mental “brainwashing” often perpetuated by mainstream ideals. He seeks to inspire others to embrace positivity and resilience, particularly in dark times. “I want people to seek the light when life feels heavy,” he shares, emphasizing a hopeful message that resonates throughout his lyrics.

With Earthlings now out, Madd Matt assures fans that more music is on the horizon. Fans can look forward to fresh collaborations, inventive beats, and narratives that continue to explore humanity’s relationship with technology. As he pushes boundaries, both creatively and thematically, Madd Matt is set to expand his impact, showing that true artistry lies in the heart, not the circuitry.

Upcoming Projects and Collaborations

As for what’s next, fans can expect even more groundbreaking work that dives deeper into the human experience. With his brother Jon by his side, and a clear vision for his craft, Madd Matt is ready to continue this journey with new music that challenges, inspires, and resonates.

Earthlings is more than an album; it’s a declaration. In a world where machines may soon emulate human creativity, Madd Matt reminds us that real artistry lives in the human heart, and his work ensures that message rings loud and clear.

Available at www.maddmatt.bandcamp.com and all streaming services November 13

https://open.spotify.com/artist-savSDbuvpA

https://youtube.com/@maddmatt?si=dkE5F4m9Y uc 8KW