Beats Launches Star-Studded “Athletes Get It” Campaign Led by Angel Reese

Beats by Dr. Dre has unveiled “Athletes Get It,” a powerful new campaign featuring 12 global sports icons. Narrated by WNBA rookie and NCAA Champion Angel Reese, the campaign emphasizes Beats’ role as the go-to audio brand for elite athletes. Reese poses a challenge to fans and athletes alike, asking, “What’s stopping you?” from locking in with Beats.

The star-studded lineup includes Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Erling Haaland, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson, Daniel Ricciardo, Miho Nonaka, Shedeur Sanders, and Bronny James. Each athlete showcases their talents using Beats’ latest products, like the Beats Studio Pro, Solo Buds, and Beats Fit Pro, all designed to deliver a top-tier audio experience.

“Athletes Get It” marks another high-impact campaign for Beats, cementing its influence in sports and entertainment. All products are available now at beatsbydre.com.

