C.Marley Drops Visuals for “Way I Feel,” Directed by KiddNick

October 31, 2024
Shawn Grant

Rising artist C.Marley has just released the official music video for his single “Way I Feel,” directed by the talented KiddNick. Known for his emotive lyrics and smooth delivery, C.Marley brings his soulful track to life in a visually captivating way. The video, which explores themes of vulnerability and raw emotion, is beautifully shot, perfectly complementing the song’s introspective vibe.


With KiddNick’s direction, “Way I Feel” showcases a compelling mix of intimate close-ups and atmospheric scenes, allowing fans to feel the depth of C.Marley’s artistry. The release of this video adds another layer to the track, giving fans a fresh look at Marley’s unique style and perspective.