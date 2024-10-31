The stars are pulling up for Vice President Kamala Harris “When We Vote We Win” rally in Milwaukee, WI, on Friday, November 1. Get this lineup. Set to appear are performers GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers, and DJ Gemini Gilly, with oh snap, Cardi B scheduled to deliver remarks in support of Harris.

What’s more is a press release from Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s team highlighted the influence of these artists: “These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote.”

When it comes to more battleground appearances, Harris is also scheduled to visit Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, November 2, where she’ll host a similar event featuring Khalid and Jon Bon Jovi. In related news, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a longtime Republican, endorsed Harris and Walz. Sharing his decision on Twitter, he said, “I will always be an American before I am a Republican… this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

