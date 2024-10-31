Multiplatinum-selling recording artist Cory Gunz is back with another banger, releasing his highly anticipated music video for “Get Shit Started” featuring frequent collaborators Whispers and Black Saun.

On “Get Shit Started,” Gunz showcases unparalleled lyrical prowess and an infectious energy. Known for his razor-sharp lyrics and electrifying flow, Gunz delivers a bold anthem. The video, directed by W.H.Y. N.O.T Productions, shows Cory exuding an unmatched energy alongside Militia members Whispers and Dashii as they wear masks from fans’ favorite scary movies in the spirit of Halloween.

The release of “Get Shit Started,” comes off the heels of Cory’s previously released visuals for “Band 4 Band (Freestyle)” featuring RMK and “Ain’t Wit That,” featuring RMK and Pax 3. Over the summer, the Bronx native unveiled his latest project, The Militia mixtapewhere Cory teams up with fellow Militia members Black Saun, Qui3t, Whispers, RMK, Mulaarie and Pax3 on nine new tracks. The Militia members rap over Jersey club beats and gritty beats such as “Bout Mine” featuring Ms. Hustle and “Club & Go.” The tapealso pays homage to veteran rapper-turned-podcaster N.O.R.E.’s self-titled, debut album with the song “Head Tonight.”

