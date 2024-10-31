Former GOP Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala Harris for President

This morning, former California Governor and longtime Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsed Kamala Harris for President, marking a significant cross-party endorsement. Schwarzenegger, who previously held office as a Republican, expressed deep concerns about current party leadership and voiced support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

In his endorsement, Schwarzenegger criticized former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, calling it “unpatriotic” and harmful to America’s global reputation. “Rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” Schwarzenegger remarked, adding that America should remain the “shining city on a hill” rather than be painted negatively.

Schwarzenegger emphasized that his support for Harris is rooted in his commitment to the country over party loyalty, stating, “I will always be an American before I am a Republican.” The former governor’s endorsement aligns with growing efforts among moderate Republicans to support Harris’ campaign, particularly through the Republicans for Harris initiative.

This movement has gained momentum in recent weeks with endorsements from prominent figures, including former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and former Senators Jeff Flake and Nancy Kassebaum. Additionally, several former Trump administration officials, like Anthony Scaramucci and Stephanie Grisham, have supported Harris, joining a long list of Republicans committed to bipartisan unity.

Schwarzenegger’s public support adds weight to the campaign’s outreach across the aisle, showcasing an increasing willingness among Republicans to prioritize national unity and effective governance over party lines this election season.

You can read his full remarks below.