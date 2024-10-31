Halle Bailey, Tyla, & Coi Leray All Become Halle Berry Characters for Halloween

The girls are winning Halloween and doing it by channeling one queen in particular: Halle Berry.

Best compliment ever ❤️🥰 https://t.co/0sKEFa99dV — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 30, 2024

Hitting Instagram, Tyla, Coi Leray, and Halle Bailey all dressed as Halle Berry from a different film. Leray took on the role of Catwoman, Tyla ventured to Bedrock to become Sharon Stone from the Flintstones movie, and Bailey went to Die Another Day as Berry’s character Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson.

In response, Berry hit X and wrote: “the girls know how to make my day.”

the girls know how to make my day. pic.twitter.com/KBrjcpLDsJ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 30, 2024

You can see all the looks below.