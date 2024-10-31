Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends

Halle Bailey, Tyla, & Coi Leray All Become Halle Berry Characters for Halloween

October 31, 2024
Shawn Grant
Halleberrycostumes

The girls are winning Halloween and doing it by channeling one queen in particular: Halle Berry.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Hitting Instagram, Tyla, Coi Leray, and Halle Bailey all dressed as Halle Berry from a different film. Leray took on the role of Catwoman, Tyla ventured to Bedrock to become Sharon Stone from the Flintstones movie, and Bailey went to Die Another Day as Berry’s character Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson.

In response, Berry hit X and wrote: “the girls know how to make my day.”

Advertisement

You can see all the looks below.