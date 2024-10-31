Young Thug is coming home after a dramatic turn of events where he plead guilty to a lot but not all of the charges against him in the sprawling RICO trial which was the longest in the history of Georgia’s criminal justice system.

Essentially Thug pleaded nolo contendere, or no contest, to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and to a leadership charge on criminal participation in criminal gang activity. Sheesh. But look, he’s taking responsibility and the state has agreed.

As for the release conditions Thugger must adhere to in order to stay out of the system, it pretty much goes like this:

Young Thug will serve five years in prison, which has been commuted to time already served

Time serve is followed by 15 years of probation .

. An additional 20 years are backloaded, meaning he could serve this time in custody if he violates probation .

. Young Thug is prohibited from contacting any other co-defendants in the RICO case, with two exceptions he specifically requested: his biological brother and fellow rapper Gunna so he can maintain his music career.

When we learn more we will post. Stay tuned!