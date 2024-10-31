Hip Hop Caucus Launches Star-Studded Political Cypher to Rally Voters

As Election Day nears, Hip Hop Caucus has teamed up with artists Lil Scrappy, Big Freedia, Mia X, Lee Merritt, Cookie Nasty, and Trae Crockett to deliver a powerful political cypher aimed at getting people to the polls. Releasing just days before the presidential election, this collaboration sees each artist dropping bars advocating for voting rights, civil rights, and economic and environmental justice—issues vital to communities of color and pivotal to this year’s election.

The cypher builds on the Hip Hop Caucus’ Respect My Vote! campaign, which has used music and activism to connect with and educate people on their voting power. Mia X delivers the message with bold lines: “Say it with my chest, imma step for my rights, 10 toes down … my choice, my freedoms, my voice, my votes.” The message is clear: staying home this election isn’t an option.

