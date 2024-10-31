Well, arguably the most influential athlete in the world just took a side. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has now officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. The basketball icon shared his support for the Democratic candidate on social media.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), James wrote:

“What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

In his post the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer shared stark clips from the racist MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden his past weekend, clips of the negative press headline that ensued and additional footage of social justice protests. James was making a point and we hear him loud and clear.

As you know, James, who has consistently voiced his opinions on issues important to him, joins NBA star Stephen Curry in supporting VP Harris.

Curry endorsed the Vice President earlier, while James had kept his choice private until now.

Known for his outspokenness on social issues, James’ endorsement signals his belief that Vice President Harris is best suited to lead the country into the future.

King James has spoken.