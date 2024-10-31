Megan Thee Stallion is coming clean about having sex with Tory Lanez. In a conversation with Gayle King on CBS in 2022 after the shooting, Thee Stallion stated she and the jailed rapper never hooked up. In her Prime documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words, she claims they did “once or twice” while drunk.

In response, Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, who represents Lanez, stated to TMZ: “The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?”

In Lanez’s appeal, he notes “previous false statements made by Megan.”

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words provides an intimate look at the life of the Houston-born rapper, revealing the woman behind the persona. The documentary follows Megan as she rises to stardom, navigating fame, grief, pressure, and success. It captures her most vulnerable moments, allowing fans to connect with Megan Pete more deeply.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, TIME Studios, Roc Nation, and Nneka Productions, the 112-minute film is directed by Nneka Onuorah. Co-producers include Carmen Cee and Mackenzie Hill, with executive producers Loren Hammonds, Desiree Perez, and others.

It is now streaming on Amazon.