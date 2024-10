Michael Jackson’s iconic 1988 “Smooth Criminal” video has joined the Billion Views Club on YouTube, celebrated for its legendary “anti-gravity lean” and 1930s gangster theme.

This milestone marks Jackson’s fifth video to reach 1 billion views, alongside “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “They Don’t Care About Us,” and “Thriller.” With Halloween approaching, “Thriller” surges to #46 on the US Top Songs chart, boosting Jackson to #46 on the US Top Artists chart.