Monique The Star Returns with Capella Grey Collaboration and ‘Soft Girl Era’ Album

Monique The Star, the Newark, NJ powerhouse known for her soulful vocals and raw, emotional honesty, is back with a vengeance. After a brief hiatus in 2023, she’s re-emerged with “Real Woman,” a powerful new single featuring Bronx artist Capella Grey, signaling the arrival of her highly anticipated album, Soft Girl Era.

Signed to Grammy-winning producer Jerry ‘Wonda’ Duplessiss’s Wonda Music label, Monique’s journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication. Balancing motherhood with her burgeoning music career, she first burst onto the scene in 2019, captivating audiences with her heartfelt storytelling. By 2020, her star was on the rise, leading to collaborations with hip-hop heavyweights like Shotgun Suge, Bexgawd, Max YB, and DoItAll from the legendary Lords of the Underground.

Her ascent continued with a landmark appearance at the 2022 VMAs, solidifying her status as an artist to watch. Now, with “Real Woman,” Monique is ready to take her place among R&B’s elite. Produced by a powerhouse trio – Jerry Wonda, Dre Knight, and Arden “Arkeyz” Altino – and engineered by Serge Tsai with assistant engineer Julian Wright, the track showcases Monique’s vocal excellence and Capella Grey’s signature smooth flow, creating an anthem that celebrates feminine strength and resilience. The project’s A&R, Jasmine Hunt, came up with the idea to bring Capella Grey onto the record, feeling it would be a perfect fit for him and Monique as a collaboration. Scotty “ScottyTooFly” Croissy led PR, and Popular Demand’s John Kwatakye-Atiko oversaw marketing and promotions. Azureé “Filmchickway” Lyman directed the “Real Woman” music video.

With Soft Girl Era on the horizon, Monique The Star is poised for a breakout year. Her music is a blend of classic R&B with a contemporary edge, reflecting her personal evolution and her commitment to authenticity. As she continues to defy expectations and break barriers, one thing is certain: Monique The Star is a force to be reckoned with, and her voice is one that demands to be heard.