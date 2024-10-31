Prosecutors have denied allegations by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense team that they leaked surveillance footage showing Diddy allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie, in 2016. In what will be a slew of arguments on behalf of their embattled client, Diddy’s attorneys argued earlier this month that the government’s supposed leak of this hotel video to CNN compromised his right to a fair trial.

On Wednesday, October 30, prosecutors responded in a newly filed motion, refuting the claim and accusing Diddy’s team of trying to “suppress a damning piece of evidence,” according to Billboard.

When it comes to the prosecution, they contend that the video was never in their possession at the time of CNN’s May release, which revealed “shocking” footage of the incident. “Without any factual basis, the leak motion seeks to suppress highly probative evidence,” the prosecutors’ statement read, noting, “the video was not in the Government’s possession at the time of CNN’s publication and the Government has never, at any point, obtained the video through grand jury process.”

Get this, Diddy’s attorneys previously argued that the leaked video “led to damaging, highly prejudicial pre-trial publicity” that could potentially bias jurors, claiming it threatened to undermine Diddy’s right to a fair trial. They also called for an investigation into the alleged leak.