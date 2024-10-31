Ray J is confirming an encounter between him and Diddy’s sons occurred. Earlier in the week, TMZ detailed an incident at a Halloween party where Diddy’s sons were about to fight Ray J.

The three Combs sons, Christian, Quincy, and Justin, were at Tara Electra’s Unruly Agency Halloween bash on Halloween, and it truly almost got unruly. The Combs clan saw Ray J outside the party, as he was with Amber Rose and his manager, David Weintraub. The trio surrounded Ray J, upset about his comments about Diddy.

As the altercation escalated, with Christian and Justin reportedly eager to fight, Chris Brown, who was nearby in his car, allegedly diffused the situation and ran over to break up the fight.

After Breezy, others stepped in to prevent the incident from escalating. TMZ sources reveal this is not the first altercation between Ray J and Diddy’s sons.

Ray J spoke on the incident with Wack 100, saying, “I tried to talk some sense into what happened. Luckily, the homie Chris was there.”

Ray J claims it was eight people in the Combs party when they approached him. You can hear it all below.

Ray J tells Wack 100 that he almost got into an altercation with Diddy's sons Quincy, Justin and Christian and reveals that Chris Brown had to step in to diffuse the situation.

Ray J has been vocal about Diddy since a video emerged of the mogul abusing Cassie in a California hotel. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Ray J acknowledges that “everybody messes up,” but he and Diddy “can’t be cool after that.”

Expanding on the matter, Ray J said: “It’s unforgiveable, it’s too much. Never being able to be around us and our world ’cause we don’t condone that is definitely a fact.”

Furthermore, Ray J thinks Diddy needs a public “whipping,” suggesting, “100 lashes, 1,000 lashes. That would help.”

You can see the moment below and hear Ray J’s message supporting Cassie.