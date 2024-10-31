On Saturday, November 30, 2024, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will transform into a dancehall paradise as the Reggae Love Fest takes the stage with a star-studded lineup. Legendary reggae icons Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Capleton, and Barrington Levy will join forces with a powerful mix of other artists, including Cutty Ranks, Teejay, Doug E Fresh, Little Vicious, Hood Celebrity, and more, promising a night of authentic reggae vibes.

Adam Torres, CEO of Adam Torres Concerts, has long been a supporter of reggae music and is passionate about bringing this celebrated genre to the heart of New York City. Reflecting on the cultural impact of dancehall, Torres shared, “Dancehall music has played an intricate part in New York City from the late 80’s to present date. It’s influenced various ethnicities and cultures; I believe in it and will continue to support and stand behind the genre.”

The event will also feature the talents of DJ Bobby Konders, Jabba, and DJ Ted Smooth, whose beats will keep fans energized throughout the night.

Advertisement

Get ready to experience an unforgettable evening honoring the timeless influence of reggae and dancehall music in New York and beyond. Tickets are available now—don’t miss this historic gathering of reggae legends! For more information, visit Barclays Center.

Watch below.