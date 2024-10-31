The idea for “The Workload” came after Method Man & Redman’s festival performance this past summer, with the iconic duo putting on a masterclass of hip-hop, but feeling disconnected from the younger generation; due to them not understanding the greatness they were witnessing. When Meth said he was done with a certain demographic, I understood his stance, as me growing a Wu loyalist left me frustrated with how that all played out. Thus, “The Workload” was born.

Using that moment to show the somehow mislead of this era what they’re out of touch with; a legend in the truest sense. It was an honor to craft this record with Meth, putting on a lyrical clinic, all while giving him his flowers in the same breath, Cartune produced the record and when I heard it, the energy of Meth’s post-concert response seemed to fit the tone of the beat. Fast forward a few months later and here we are.