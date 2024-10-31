Unrivaled, the innovative women’s basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, announced that Lexie Hull, former Stanford star and current Indiana Fever standout, has joined the league’s roster for its inaugural season, tipping off in Miami on January 17, 2025. Hull joins an impressive lineup with top players like Collier, Stewart, Chelsea Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, and Brittney Griner, making Unrivaled a powerhouse for women’s professional basketball.

With an elite roster featuring established talents such as Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kahleah Copper, and rising stars like Angel Reese and Aaliyah Edwards, Unrivaled promises a highly competitive and inspiring season. The league’s launch marks a new chapter for women’s basketball, showcasing top athletes and fostering a supportive, high-energy environment.

Unrivaled has officially revealed the branding for its six teams via Instagram.

The newly introduced teams — Laces Basketball Club, Mist Basketball Club, Phantom Basketball Club, Lunar Owls Basketball Club, Rose Basketball Club, and Vinyl Basketball Club — reflect the league’s mission to redefine women’s basketball. As part of an innovative, player-owned league, Unrivaled is set to revolutionize the sport by offering a fresh approach to team structure and fan engagement.

Each team’s identity was developed with the branding agency Doubleday & Cartwright. The use of “Basketball Club” in each name is inspired by European soccer clubs, aiming to build a similar sense of community and fan loyalty.

Unrivaled’s player-first model and unique branding are expected to reshape women’s basketball, setting new standards for the sport’s future.

TNT Sports has entered a multi-year media rights agreement with Unrivaled to provide exclusive live game coverage across its platforms, including TNT, truTV, and Max. The inaugural season will tip off on January 17, 2025, featuring more than 45 primetime regular season matchups airing three nights a week.

TNT will serve as the lead network, broadcasting games on Mondays and Fridays, while truTV will provide additional Saturday matchups. Fans will also have access to all games via streaming on Max, making the partnership a major step forward for women’s basketball visibility.

“Our TNT Sports portfolio centers on premium live sports and our media and equity partnership with Unrivaled deepens our commitment to further expanding the depth of top tier women’s sports programming we offer our fans and presents an opportunity for us to shape and amplify the continued growth of women’s basketball,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman & CEO, TNT Sports.

Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, features 30 elite players across six teams. With a fast-paced full-court format, the league aims to deliver a highly entertaining version of the sport. The partnership with TNT Sports ensures the league’s and its players’ financial stability.

“TNT Sports has a long and storied history of unparalleled coverage and production in both pro and college basketball, and I have witnessed their commitment to excellence firsthand,” said Levy. “Together, Unrivaled and TNT Sports are committed to growing the league’s brand and engaging fans with this exciting new three-on-three competition. By embracing a shared fan-first approach, we are dedicated to delivering a best-in-class viewing experience for the league’s inaugural season and beyond.”

TNT Sports platforms, including Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, will distribute in-depth highlights and additional content. TNT Sports will collaborate with Mediapro North America to enhance game production for a premium viewing experience. This partnership follows Ally Financial’s recent announcement as the first founding partner and jersey patch sponsor for all six teams.