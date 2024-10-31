Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPROTS: Bronny James Scores First NBA Points in Cleveland

October 31, 2024
Shawn Grant
In a powerful moment at the arena where he once watched his father’s greatness, Bronny James scored his first NBA points and received a standing ovation upon checking into the game.


The rookie guard hit a smooth jumper, finishing with 2 points and 2 assists in his debut. Reflecting on the experience, LeBron James expressed pride and joy, saying, “It’s the greatest thing in the world” to witness his son living out his dreams on the same court. The memorable night marked the start of Bronny’s NBA journey, continuing the legacy of the James family in the league.