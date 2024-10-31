The Weeknd debuts his highly anticipated song and music video for “São Paulo” featuring Brazilian superstar Anitta. Directed by the visionary FREEKA, the video takes a dark, jarring turn as Anitta, who is pregnant in the storyline, reveals an ever-emerging face within her belly. This bizarre and haunting imagery amplifies another bold visual chapter for The Weeknd. Alongside the video premiere, “São Paulo” will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

The release of “São Paulo” follows a series of record-breaking accomplishments for The Weeknd. He recently surpassed his own record as the artist with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify, with over 120 million monthly listeners. This milestone comes on the heels of chart-topping releases like “Timeless” featuring Playboi Carti, produced by Pharrell Williams, which debuted in the top 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Dancing in the Flames.” Both tracks are set to appear on his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.