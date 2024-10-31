On this date at the turn of the millennium, Jay-Z and his Rocafella cohorts released the only crew album of his career, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia.

Along with Memphis Bleek and the State Property clan from Philly, including Peedi Crack, Beanie Sigel, Oschino, Sparks, Freeway, and others, Hov brought the supergroup energy to this album that was seen as the pinnacle of Jay’s career; right before his Blueprint metamorphosis, which was the beginning of the mogul he is today.

Even with all of the star power on the album, there were still some stand-out tracks on the LP exclusively released on the infamous Rocafella imprint, including the Neptunes-produced ‘I Just Want To Love U(Give It To Me)”, the controversial “Guilty Until Proven Innocent” featuring the trouble-ridden R. Kelly and the old Kanye-produced “This Can’t Be Life” featuring Beanie and Geto Boys’ Scarface. With additional production from Just Blaze, Rockwilder, Rick Rock, and others, this album is one of Jigga’s standout projects of his illustrious career.

Salute to Jay, Biggs, Dame, Bleek, and the rest of the Roc for this piece of Hip-Hop History!!