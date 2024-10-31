On October 26, 2024, the #GoGetHer Music and Multi-Media Leadership Conference debuted at Lehman College in the Bronx, attracting over 300 young women from underserved communities. Spearheaded by media powerhouse TT Torrez, this pioneering event aimed to inspire and equip the next generation of female leaders in music and multimedia, providing them with the tools, mentorship, and guidance needed to thrive in both career and personal development.

TT Torrez, known for her influential work in hip-hop and culture, opened the day with a powerful message on empowerment and self-advocacy. “This conference is about creating a community where these young women can see their potential and gain the knowledge they need to succeed in whatever path they choose,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud of each attendee’s commitment to their future, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this vision a reality.”

The conference was marked by insightful keynote speakers, including Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and high-fashion model and philanthropist Daiyanna Muhammad, who shared messages of resilience, leadership, and the strength found within oneself. Their speeches underscored the value of representation and the necessity of empowering Black and Brown young women to lead with confidence.

Highlights and Sessions

Throughout the day, attendees engaged in dynamic workshops, panels, and breakout sessions led by industry leaders, each one curated to foster a positive self-image, boost confidence, and build career-essential skills. Key sessions included:

“Navigating the Industry Landscape and Building a Vision” – Industry expert Patricia Robinson led this workshop, guiding attendees in building their professional vision and setting actionable steps for success in music and media.

– Industry expert Patricia Robinson led this workshop, guiding attendees in building their professional vision and setting actionable steps for success in music and media. “Healing and Self-Love in Leadership” – Dr. Donnette Green taught young women the importance of resilience, self-care, and self-awareness as foundational elements in their leadership journey.

– Dr. Donnette Green taught young women the importance of resilience, self-care, and self-awareness as foundational elements in their leadership journey. Meditation Session – Rachel Nicks led a grounding meditation to help attendees center themselves for a full day of learning and reflection.

– Rachel Nicks led a grounding meditation to help attendees center themselves for a full day of learning and reflection. “Beauty Inside and Out” Makeup Tutorial – The founders of Make Me Over Beauty Truck, Candice and Natasha, provided an empowering makeup tutorial, celebrating self-expression and confidence.

– The founders of Make Me Over Beauty Truck, Candice and Natasha, provided an empowering makeup tutorial, celebrating self-expression and confidence. “Innovation and Creativity in Multi-Media” Panel – Moderated by Tai Perkins and Zayna Allen, this panel featured top voices like Vibe Magazine’s Amber Corrine, journalist Kim Osorio, and entrepreneur Marilyn Van Alstyne. They shared insights on pushing creative boundaries and fostering innovation within multimedia.

In addition to the sessions, attendees received premium gift bags sponsored by Rainbow and enjoyed meals sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts and Eat Clean Bro, allowing them ample opportunities to connect and network with each other and industry professionals in a relaxed environment.

A Vision for the Future

The #GoGetHer Conference was made possible with the support of sponsors dedicated to empowering youth and underserved communities. Special thanks went out to sponsors like Rainbow, Make Me Over Beauty Truck, the Bronx Terminal Market, Echelon Ink Complete Merch Solutions, Squad Williams Foundation, Mara Entertainment, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pure Coconut Water 100, and the Bronx Borough Office under President Vanessa L. Gibson.

With a mission rooted in community empowerment, TT Torrez continues to champion initiatives that uplift young women in the Bronx and beyond. Currently the Vice President of Artist and Label Relations at HOT 97, TT also hosts Tap In with TT and Trigger Warning, two podcasts that bring impactful conversations to the forefront of hip-hop culture from a woman’s perspective.

Through her work, TT Torrez is creating lasting change, inspiring young women to embrace leadership roles, achieve their dreams, and make their voices heard in the world of music and multimedia.