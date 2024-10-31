Tyler, The Creator celebrates the release of his latest single, “Noid,” from the newly dropped CHROMAKOPIA album, landing at #10 on US Top Songs. His album also boasts “ST. CHROMA” at #14, while his 2017 hit “See You Again” featuring Kali Uchis resurges at #73, spurred by a viral dance trend that has placed it at #4 on US Top Songs on Shorts. Tyler currently ranks #23 among US Top Artists, further solidifying his chart presence.

“Noid” is the first official single from the album. It brings the harsh realities of fame and celebrity to both the single and video, where passersby continue to infiltrate Tyler’s creative space. Joining Tyler, the Creator, in the video is The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who presents a transitioning iPhone to a gun. Additionally, Frank Ocean can be heard in the single’s opening.

Tyler, the Creator, is ready to fully immerse fans into the Chromakopia experience. With a new single out and the album on the way, Tyler has announced the Chromakopia World Tour. The tour will begin on Feb. 4, 2025, and will be supported by Lil Yachty and Paris, Texas.

2/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^

2/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

2/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

2/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

2/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^

2/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^

2/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^

2/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

3/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^

3/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

3/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

3/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

3/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^

3/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

3/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

3/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

3/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

3/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

3/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^

3/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

3/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

3/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

4/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

4/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

4/27 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena *^

4/30 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum *^

5/01 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *^

5/02 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle *^

5/04 – Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena *^

5/06 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum *^

5/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *^

5/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena *^

5/10 – Krakow, Poldand @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^

5/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena *^

5/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *^

5/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^

5/19 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/21 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *^

5/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^

5/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^

6/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

6/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

6/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

7/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

7/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

7/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

7/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^

7/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^

7/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

7/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

7/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

7/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

7/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

8/18 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena *^

8/22-23 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

8/26-27 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

8/30 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

9/04 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena *^