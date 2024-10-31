Paramount+ has announced that The French Montana Story, an exclusive documentary following the rise of Moroccan-born hip-hop star French Montana, will premiere on November 19 in the U.S. and Canada and on November 20 in the U.K. and Australia. The film, produced by Live Nation Productions for MTV Entertainment Studios and directed by Mandon Lovett, provides an intimate look at Montana’s journey from hardship to stardom.

The documentary delves into Montana’s life as he navigates the challenges of growing up in the Bronx. After being abandoned by his father, Montana’s single mother was left to support him and his two younger brothers. The film captures the family’s immigrant story, highlighting a mother’s strength and a son’s determination to overcome life’s obstacles to pursue his American dream. In the words of Montana, “It’s the first blueprint of an immigrant’s music dream, proving that anything is possible and it’s not about the awards, it’s about what we learn from the losses and sacrifices.”

In addition to directing by Lovett, The French Montana Story is executive produced by Michael Rapino and Ryan Kroft for Live Nation Productions, alongside French Montana himself under his Montana Entertainment banner.

