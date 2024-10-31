image003

The Weeknd has just released the much-anticipated track and music video for “São Paulo,” featuring Brazilian superstar Anitta. Directed by visionary FREEKA, the video unfolds in dark, surreal scenes, with a storyline that sees Anitta pregnant, her stomach revealing an eerie face within. This chilling imagery adds a new, intense visual layer to The Weeknd’s evolving artistic journey. Alongside the video premiere, fans worldwide can now stream “São Paulo” on all platforms.

The track’s release comes amid a string of achievements for The Weeknd, who recently broke his own record as the artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, topping 120 million. This follows chart-toppers like “Timeless” with Playboi Carti, produced by Pharrell Williams, and “Dancing in the Flames,” both of which will feature on his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Just last month, The Weeknd’s sold-out concert in São Paulo, streamed to millions globally, brought the artist’s electrifying energy to the world, trending in 24 countries. The concert included surprise appearances from Anitta and Playboi Carti, with proceeds from merchandise going to BrazilFoundation’s Brazilian Soul Fund, aiding local communities in need.

