Fans have come to expect a FLYGOD release every October, you can set your watch by it. Yet, every October Westside Gunn still manages to deliver the expected-in an unexpected way.

You know what time it is! Just like Jay-Z held you down in the summer, Westside Gunn always holds you down on Halloween. It’s a tradition. It’s culture. And you know the FLYGOD is culture.

A few weeks after the influential multi-hyphenate, added yet another hyphen to his name, with the announcement of his collaboration with Saucony, if its #HoodieSZN on the East Coast, you know the FLYGOD will carry on tradition for the culture. And what’s better than one new Westside Gunn project? How about, two!

As has become a fan-favorite/expectation on Halloween, Westside Gunn has released, 11, which is produced in its entirety by Denny Laflare and features Gunn in his bag with no guest appearances.

Consider 11, the art piece, before the art piece, because at midnight EST on 11.1.24, FLYGOD will also release Still Praying (the highly-anticipated follow-up to And Then You Pray For Me); which features guest appearances from Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz and production from Conductor Williams and Daringer among others.

“11 is the most personal project I ever made, it’s dedicated to my brother who was killed in April, but narrated by my brother who has life in prison fighting to come home” Gunn explains. “This is the reality for Westside Gunn”

Westside Gunn then puts an exclamation point on the week, and shifts into 4th Rope mode on 11.2.24, as his now official wrestling promotion initiative makes history and takes over Chicago for the Heels Have Eyes 3 entertainment extravaganza. Heels Have Eyes merges all of Gunn’s loves (4th Rope highlights Gunn’s love of wrestling through the lens of art, fashion and music) and the third installment promises to be the best rendition yet. Which includes a Steel Praying steel cage match, Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis, Moose vs. ZILLA FATU for the 4th Rope heavyweight championship belt which will be awarded by Westside Gunn and new 4th Rope commissioner, the legend MVP. On the musical performance side, FLYGOD has brought in iconic artists DJ Premier and Pete Rock, as well as Statik Selektah, Rome Streetz, Daringer, and other still-not-announced special guests. Heels Have Eyes 3 promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment.