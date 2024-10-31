Westside Gunn Celebrates Halloween with New Project ’11’

As Halloween approaches, fans of Westside Gunn are in for a major treat. Gunn has just dropped his new album, 11, produced entirely by Denny Laflare. This project, free of guest features, highlights Gunn’s solo artistry and raw lyrical style, setting the stage for an even bigger release at midnight on November 1.

“11 is the most personal project I ever made, it’s dedicated to my brother who was killed in April, but narrated by my brother who has life in prison fighting to come home,” Gunn explains. “This is the reality for Westside Gunn”

The week’s excitement doesn’t stop with the music, as Gunn will shift to his other passion—professional wrestling. On November 2, Gunn’s 4th Rope wrestling promotion will take over Chicago with Heels Have Eyes 3, the third installment of his celebrated wrestling event series. Known for blending art, fashion, and music with wrestling, this event promises to raise the bar again. Fans can expect intense matches, including a Steel Praying steel cage match and championship bouts like Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis and Moose vs. Zilla Fatu. Gunn and 4th Rope’s new commissioner, MVP, will crown the heavyweight champion.

Adding to the spectacle, music legends DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Statik Selektah, Rome Streetz, and Daringer will perform, with more surprise guests expected. Heels Have Eyes 3 is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience that unites Gunn’s love of music and wrestling under one electrifying roof.

Tickets for Heels Have Eyes 3 are now available, promising fans an all-access pass to a night of top-tier hip-hop, wrestling, and entertainment.