Young Nudy Announces Limited December Tour with Special Guest Babydrill

Breakout Atlanta rapper Young Nudy has just announced a special five-date tour this December produced by Live Nation. The tour launches on Wednesday, December 4, in Charlotte, NC, at The Fillmore and includes stops in Raleigh, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Houston. Rising rapper Babydrill will join Young Nudy as a special guest on all dates.

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist presale on Thursday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with the general sale beginning Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

The announcement follows Nudy’s latest single and video, “John Wayne” with Metro Boomin, and the success of his acclaimed album Gumbo. Gumbo has become Nudy’s highest-debuting album, featuring hit single “Peaches & Eggplants” with 21 Savage, which peaked at #49 on the Billboard Hot 100 after topping the TikTok US Hot 50 charts. Fans can expect new music soon, as Nudy is gearing up for another album release.

Young Nudy 2024 Tour Dates: