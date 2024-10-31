Young Thug is going home. Thugger just reached a huge plea agreement in his YSL RICO case, bringing his lengthy criminal trial to a dramatic end. Whew … It’s over!

Under the deal, the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, received a 40-year sentence structured as follows:

He will serve five years in prison, which has been commuted to time already served, followed by 15 years of probation.

An additional 20 years are backloaded, meaning he could serve this time in custody if he violates probation.

Further, Young Thug is prohibited from contacting any other co-defendants in the RICO case, with two exceptions he specifically requested: his biological brother and fellow rapper Gunna.

Look this has been a mission in the criminal prosecution of Young Thug. He had been held in custody since 2022, facing charges that included conspiracy to violate RICO, two counts of participating in criminal street gang activity, three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun. His trial, part of Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial, has seen several co-defendants take different paths in court.

But get this, Douglas Weinstein, representing co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti, stated that Kendrick declined the state’s plea offer and plans to fight the charges at trial. “Yak Gotti has rejected the State’s latest plea offer and fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home,” Weinstein shared.

What’s more, two other defendants, however, accepted plea deals this week. On Tuesday, Quamarvious Nichols pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and was sentenced to 20 years, with seven to be served in custody. On Wednesday, Rodalius Ryan also accepted a plea deal on RICO charges.

No matter how you feel about his prosecution, his ordeal and subsequent guilty plea agreement, Thugger is done with this case. It’s a wrap and for Young Thug, life goes on – out of jail.